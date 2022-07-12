Macomb looking to add parental leave policy to stay competitive

MACOMB (WGEM) - In an effort to recruit and retain city employees, Macomb City Council is looking to add a parental leave policy.

In a memorandum, City Administrator Scott Coker proposed the policy to stay competitive with other Tri-State employers.

“We value our employees, and it’s been a very difficult job market the last few years coming out of the pandemic,” Coker said. “It’s been difficult to get employees, so I think it’s important to keep the ones we have and hopefully attract more.”

Right now, there is no existing policy. If city employees have a child or adopt a child, they could take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave.

Coker said he analyzed some Tri-State employers to see what they do to recruit and retain employees.

“Some don’t offer anything like we have previously and some offer even double what we’re proposing,” Coker said.

Macomb Mayor Michael Inman said a parental leave is the city’s crack at becoming more competitive.

“The idea is that this is a benefit that’s enjoyed by many other employees in both a private and public sector, and I think we’re like many many other businesses looking for employees, Inman said.

The Macomb Public Works Dept. is one service that has felt the effects of prospective employees choosing other jobs that have more to offer.

Macomb Public Works Director Alice Ohrtmann said the ideal number of employees is 31, and there are currently 26.

“We’d have 10 or 15 applications to choose from when we’d have an opening in the past, and now we get three or four and sometimes by the time we interview them they’ve already taken a job some place else,” Ohrtmann said.

Ohrtmann also said that some public works projects have been put on hold due to understaffing. The only construction site is that of the downtown revitalization project.

After discussion in the Council’s meeting on Monday, it was decided that the Council will vote on the parental leave policy on Monday, July 18. If passed, the policy will go into effect immediately.

The current draft of the policy includes some of the following:

Eligible city employees must be employed for at least six months, be the spouse or domestic partner of a parent who has given birth to a child, eligible employees will receive up to six weeks of paid leave and employees must take leave in one continuous period.

