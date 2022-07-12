Advertisement

Macomb man charged with burglarizing busineses, gaming and ATM machines

A Macomb man is facing charges after police say he burglarized multiple businesses and dealerships in the area.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - A Macomb man is facing charges after police say he burglarized multiple businesses and dealerships in the area.

Jefferson D. Callaghan, 50, was arrested around 4:35 p.m. Thursday on charges of burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and theft over $10,000, police said in a media release.

He has a preliminary hearing July 26. He remained in the McDonough County Jail Tuesday on a $150,000 bond.

Investigators with the Macomb Police Department conducted a four-month-long investigation following multiple burglaries to area businesses and dealerships, police said in a media release.

Callaghan is a suspect in five separate burglaries where three separate vehicles were taken, according to police. Police said he also burglarized gaming machines and ATMs.  The investigation spans from the Illinois/Indiana state line to Iowa, police said.

At the time of his arrest, Callaghan had outstanding burglary warrants for Pike, Mercer, and McDonough counties.

Officers searched his home and found several items of evidence and a loaded firearm, police said.

Additional charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information or any law enforcement agencies with recent gaming machines or ATM thefts to call Detective Jordan Hawes at 309-833-4505, ext. 8168

