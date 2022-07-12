Rock Island community development block grant set to bring $2 million to the community

ROCK ISLAND, IL (KWQC) - The Rock Island City Council held a study session Monday night to discuss the 2022 Annual Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

The CDBG is federal funds that are set to help improve housing and expand economic opportunities for low to moderate income people in Rock Island.

This year, over $2 million dollars has been allocated to the project.

The following is a breakdown of those funds:

Job creation: $533,116

Housing rehabilitation program: $522,109

Public infrastructure: $323,219

Program administration: $213,767

Housing rehabilitation service delivery: $199,341

Public service: $162,335

Demolition: $134,682

The timeline for the Annual Action Plan is quite tight. The 30-day public comment period began on June 24 with public input meetings taking place July 5-7, and the study session happening today, July 11. The 30-day public comment period ends on July 24 followed by the Rock Island City Council adopting the plan on July 25 and finally being submitted to HUD on July 26 with an absolute deadline of August 9. An abbreviated timeline can be seen below:

Timeline for CDBG in Rock Island (KWQC Staff)

Miles Brainard, the Community and Economic Development Director for Rock Island says a lot needs to be done to hit each deadline.

“So federal regulations lay out pretty tight turnaround times for a lot of this stuff,” Brainard said. “And we have 60 days from when we are told how much money we’re gonna get to have the annual action plan, go through a 30 day review period, a set of public meetings, ultimately be approved by the council and then get submitted to HUD.”

Brainard goes on to talk about the Planning and Reporting Cycle and he says they’re currently in the Annual Action Plan Phase and that the cycle is continuously moving. He also said the timeline coincides with the cycle. The cycle can be seen in the picture below:

Planning and reporting cycle for Rock Island community development block grant (KWQC Staff)

“And other parts of that planning and reporting cycle have similar tight turnaround times,” he said. “And usually if HUD comes back and has any follow up questions or want some clarification, they want things within 30 days. So staff are often kind of struggling to fit things onto the calendar, especially with certain fixed meetings like the city council has to get it turned around, but we get it done every year.”

