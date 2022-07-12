Splash Landing closed to the public for the season due to ongoing paint issues

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Splash Landing in Bettendorf will remain closed to the public for the rest of the season due to ongoing issues with paint that was used in the pool, city officials said Tuesday.

City officials have been investigating the issue since May 30, according to a media release.

The pool was painted in September 2021 and, since opening in May, the paint has steadily deteriorated, according to the release.

City officials said they have tried several possible solutions that were recommended by the paint manufacturers, with no positive outcome.

“It has been determined, when hundreds of swimmers are in the pool at one time, the failure of the paint causes the water to become cloudy and it is not possible to see the black lines at the bottom of the pool,” officials said in the release. “When this occurs, the pool is not safe, and cannot be opened to large number of visitors. It is possible to open to small groups, for a short period of time, as the filters can clear the water before the cloudiness becomes a safety concern. The City has decided not to open Splash Landing to the public for the rest of this season.”

Swimming lessons, lap swims, private rentals and paid parks programs will continue as scheduled, city officials said.

Anyone holding a summer pool pass will be eligible for a full refund. City officials ask you to call 563-344-4113 or e-mail parks@bettendorf.org.

