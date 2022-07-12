Sunny & comfy the next few days

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - In wake of our passing cold front winds have changed to the NW and that is bringing in a more comfortable air mass for the middle of this week. Today highs will be in the mid to low 80s with lower humidity and sunshine. We will repeat this forecast through Thursday with each day being a degree or two warmer. By Friday highs will still be in the mid 80s, but you will notice a little more humidity and there may be a chance for some rain late Friday night into Saturday morning. However, there are considerable timing differences in models right now, so we will clear up those details over the next two days. Otherwise signs are pointing to another round of heat and humidity late this weekend into next week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 84º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 63º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 85º

