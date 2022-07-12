Advertisement

1 hospitalized after van crashes into Moline building

Nobody was in the building at the time of the crash.
Nobody was in the building at the time of the crash.(KWQC/Marianna Novak)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is hospitalized and a building was damaged after a driver crashed through the front glass in Moline Tuesday morning.

According to the Moline Fire Department, the driver of the van had a medical emergency while driving in the 4000 block of Avenue of the Cities. That’s when the driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed through an unoccupied building, according to the fire department.

The driver of the van was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the fire department.

