1 killed in McDonough Co. motorcycle crash

MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in McDonough County.

Just after 2 p.m., the McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call about a crash at U.S. 67 and Ina Road, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

A witness said a motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a ditch on the east side of the highway. Lifeguard Ambulance, Industry/Littleton Fire Department, and the sheriff’s office went to the scene and found one person dead.

The name of the motorcycle rider has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.