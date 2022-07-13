Advertisement

1 killed in McDonough Co. motorcycle crash

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in McDonough County.
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in McDonough County.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in McDonough County.

Just after 2 p.m., the McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call about a crash at U.S. 67 and Ina Road, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

A witness said a motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a ditch on the east side of the highway. Lifeguard Ambulance, Industry/Littleton Fire Department, and the sheriff’s office went to the scene and found one person dead.

The name of the motorcycle rider has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
"Brain-eating amoeba" that closed Iowa beach is as rare as it is fatal.
Iowa beach closed after man infected with ‘brain-eating’ amoeba
David J. Gordon, 41, of East Moline, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding,...
Man charged with leading deputy on motorcycle chase in McDonough County
Nobody was in the building at the time of the crash.
1 hospitalized after van crashes into Moline building
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

The filing period for candidates of non-party political organizations and candidates nominated...
Filing period for Iowa non-party political organizations begins Aug. 8 for General Election
Minor rain chances heading into the weekend
Minor rain chances heading into the weekend
The City of Rock Island lets the community decide how to spend $26.5 million ARPA funds
The City of Rock Island lets the community decide how to spend $26.5 million ARPA funds
Misty Cook, mother of Lyric Cook, during an interview with KCRG-TV9 at her home in West Union,...
Lyric Cook-Morrissey’s mom: ‘I do want to move on with my life’