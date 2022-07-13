Advertisement

Another sunny and typical July day

Rain chances and humidity increase toward the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We will follow up a great Tuesday with another great day of weather today.  Expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the mid 80s for your Wednesday.  Overnight winds will shift to the NE which will usher in some cooler into NW Illinois by Thursday morning.  Thursday will bring one last day of comfy humidity due to the NE winds, which will also keep up to the mid and low 80s.  Friday into Saturday may bring a small chance for showers and storms, but overall the pattern is expected to turn warmer and more humid by the end of the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 87º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 61º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: A few showers possible. High: 84º

