Advertisement

Bathroom renovations enhance quality of life and increase home values

Re-Bath of the Quad Cities can make the process easier and affordable
ReBath of the Quad Cities
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Do you have a bathroom that could use a refresh? If you are unsure of exactly where to begin or how to create a plan leading to a bathroom of your dreams, PSL has a great suggestion.

Sales & Marketing Manager, Sara Brickey with Re-Bath Quad Cities informs viewers about all things related to bathroom remodeling including key reasons why working with a professional design consultant can save you time, energy, and even money on a project.

Re-Bath offers free in-home consultations and customers get a to-the-penny price. It is NOT a “guess-timate”.

Re-Bath Quad Cities / 530 1st Street W,. / Milan IL 61264 / (563) 217-5467 / info@rebathofillinois.com

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David J. Gordon, 41, of East Moline, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding,...
Man charged with leading deputy on motorcycle chase in McDonough County
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
A man fatally shot early Sunday in Rock Island has been identified by the coroner as Amani...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island
"Brain-eating amoeba" that closed Iowa beach is as rare as it is fatal.
Iowa beach closed after man infected with ‘brain-eating’ amoeba
The Rock Island Police Department has obtained a warrant for Daquan D. Dickerson, 27, for one...
Police: Man fired shots in parking lot of Rock Island apartment complex

Latest News

Campfire Cuisine
Campfire Cuisine
Milan Medical Group
Milan Medical Group
Use of hearing aids decreases dementia
Untreated hearing loss increases dementia risk
Campfire Cuisine
Campfire Cuisine