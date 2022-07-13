DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s camping season and whether or not you are in the backyard or traveling, it’s time to up the ante at your next campfire cookout.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD shares some fresh ideas about putting together the perfect campfire cuisine and how easy it is to convert recipes from the grill straight to the campfire. She also demos a fun (and yummy) recipe for S’mores Banana Boats that everyone in the family will like (below).

Tips to convert grilling recipes for the campfire include:

• Make foil packs! This is an easy way to convert that grilling recipe to the campfire cookout.

• Use a cast-iron skillet; they are extremely versatile and can handle a high temperature.

• Use Short Cuts: Skip the prep with picking up pre-cut fruit and vegetables for your next campout.

• Meat/Seafood Options: Check out pre-cut, pre-portioned selections from your local Hy-Vee Seafood and Meat departments to make your next camping trip a breeze.

• Cast Iron: Extremely versatile as you can bake, roast and sauté all in one hardworking pan! Castiron cookware is safe to use on the stovetop (electric, gas and induction burners), in the oven, and even on an open-flame campfire. And it is durable and easy to clean.

S’mores Banana Boats (Serves 1)

1 banana

1 tbsp Hy-Vee milk chocolate baking chips

1 tbsp Hy-Vee miniature marshmallows

1 tbsp crushed Crav’n Flavor original graham crackers

1. Make a deep lengthwise slit in each banana to within ½ inch of ends. Place each banana in center of a sheet tray of heavy foil, slit side up. 2. Open slit; fill with chocolate chips, marshmallows and graham crackers. Wrap banana with foil; fold foil ends to seal. Place on grill grate or grate over campfire. 3. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until toppings are slightly melted. Carefully open packet; cool slightly.

