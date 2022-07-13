The City of Rock Island lets the community decide how to spend $26.5 million ARPA funds

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island was awarded $26.5 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

City officials are looking for the communities help to decide how the money should be spent.

“Absolutely, this is a great way for the public to become part of their local government and be part of that process. I think a lot of people don’t realize that local government can tax us the most. So this is an opportunity for Rock Island and snap just for residents. If you work in Rock Island and live elsewhere in a pot cities take it if you own a business or a property or you’re a renter, take the survey, any stakeholder in the city can take the survey,” said Samantha Gange, Rock Island City Clerk/ARPA Program Manager.

July 1, 2022 officials sent out survey cards to citizens asking for input.

The survey asks resident to pick on a scale 1-5 which category is the most important to utilize the money. Those options include internet/broadband access; affordable housing; assistance to small businesses and nonprofits; community health and wellness including mental health resources; public safety and law enforcement technology; parks, recreation, and neighborhood improvements; workforce training and development; aid to impacted industries such as tourism; market rate housing; childcare, daycare, and early learning facilities; and infrastructure projects for water and sewer.

The deadline to apply is July 25th, surveys can be filled out online or at the MLK Center, Rock Island City Hall or Rock Island Public Library.

