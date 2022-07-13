Advertisement

Filing period for Iowa non-party political organizations begins Aug. 8 for General Election

The filing period for candidates of non-party political organizations and candidates nominated...
The filing period for candidates of non-party political organizations and candidates nominated by petition for the General Election Nov. 8 will be from Aug. 8 to 5 p.m. Aug. 31.(MGN / Pexels | MGN / Pexels)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The filing period for candidates of non-party political organizations and candidates nominated by petition for the General Election Nov. 8 will be from Aug. 8 to 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

Non-party political organizations in Iowa include the Libertarian Party and the Green Party. Candidates nominated by petitions are not affiliated with a political party or organization and are commonly referred to as independent candidates.

The change in filing period is pursuant to a Federal Court Order which found that a 2019 change in Iowa election laws that set an earlier filing period was unconstitutional as it related to such candidates, Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said this week.

The local positions affected by this decision include county offices of attorney, auditor, recorder and treasurer and the township offices of clerk and trustee. The last day to file for Soil and Water commissioners and Ag-Extension Council is 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

Anyone interested in running as a non-party political organization or nominated by petition candidate can get nomination papers in the auditor’s office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or at the secretary of state’s website.

Those who have already filed nomination papers for the General Election do not need to refile.

For more information, call the Scott County Auditor’s office at 563-326-8631.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
"Brain-eating amoeba" that closed Iowa beach is as rare as it is fatal.
Iowa beach closed after man infected with ‘brain-eating’ amoeba
David J. Gordon, 41, of East Moline, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding,...
Man charged with leading deputy on motorcycle chase in McDonough County
Nobody was in the building at the time of the crash.
1 hospitalized after van crashes into Moline building
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in McDonough County.
1 killed in McDonough Co. motorcycle crash
Minor rain chances heading into the weekend
Minor rain chances heading into the weekend
The City of Rock Island lets the community decide how to spend $26.5 million ARPA funds
The City of Rock Island lets the community decide how to spend $26.5 million ARPA funds
Misty Cook, mother of Lyric Cook, during an interview with KCRG-TV9 at her home in West Union,...
Lyric Cook-Morrissey’s mom: ‘I do want to move on with my life’