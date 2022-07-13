Advertisement

Galesburg father, son sentenced to federal prison in methamphetamine case

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – A Galesburg father and son were sentenced Thursday to federal prison for procuring kilograms of methamphetamine to distribute in Galesburg.

Gilbert Dean Bicknell, 53, was sentenced to 13 years, while Michael Gilbert Dean Bicknell, 28, was sentenced to 14 years. They will serve five years of supervised release once they complete their prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

At the sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Rock Island, federal prosecutors presented evidence that the Bicknells were working together in early 2020 to procure kilograms of methamphetamine for distribution in the Galesburg area.

Michael Bicknell pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in February, while Gilbert Bicknell pleaded guilty in August.

