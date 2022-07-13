Geneseo hires new city administrator

GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) -Geneseo has hired a new city administrator, and it’s someone familiar with the job.

Brandon Maeglin has been with the city since 2016 and has been serving as the interim city administrator since February.

The Geneseo City Council approved the hiring of Maeglin at the meeting on Tuesday.

“I am excited to continue my journey with the City of Geneseo and become a Geneseo resident. The city’s workforce will continue with our mission in growing Geneseo’s reputation as a great place to live, work and visit in the Greater Quad Cities Area”, Maeglin said in a media release.

Maeglin was named interim city administrator when JoAnne Hollenkamp resigned to take another job last winter.

Prior to the Interim assignment, Maeglin served as the city’s human resources director and city clerk.

“The Administration and Staff welcome Brandon into his new role as City Administrator,“ Mayor Sean Johnson said. ”Brandon taking on the City Administrator role is just another example of the City of Geneseo’s commitment to our employees and their career development while employed with us. By training and developing leaders at all levels, we are able to remain a competitive and attractive employer in the area. Brandon has a unique understanding of the community dynamics with his time spent executing the duties and responsibilities of Human Resources Director and City Clerk, as those duties by nature are very much intertwined in the day-to-day work that a City Administrator is expected to oversee.”

Maeglin will earn a salary of $97,850 and he will have 12-months to move into city limits.

Outside of his role at the city, Maeglin also serves as a volunteer board member for the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, Henry County Economic Development Partnership, and Seal Family Legacy.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.