Advertisement

Milan Medical Group

Milan Medical Group
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Ashley Ebert, ARPN (Nurse Practitioner), Milan Medical Group, discusses all of the many types of health care expertise that the practice offers patients.

The Urgent Care is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday–Friday (closed on Saturday and Sunday).

The medical facility is also encouraging those that have families that need school physical make appointments soon to provide adequate time to review the student’s medical history prior to the visit. Sports Physicals can be done on a walk-in basis.

Milan Medical Group / 1929 10th Ave E / Milan, IL 61264 / 309-787-2600

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David J. Gordon, 41, of East Moline, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding,...
Man charged with leading deputy on motorcycle chase in McDonough County
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
A man fatally shot early Sunday in Rock Island has been identified by the coroner as Amani...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island
"Brain-eating amoeba" that closed Iowa beach is as rare as it is fatal.
Iowa beach closed after man infected with ‘brain-eating’ amoeba
The Rock Island Police Department has obtained a warrant for Daquan D. Dickerson, 27, for one...
Police: Man fired shots in parking lot of Rock Island apartment complex

Latest News

Campfire Cuisine
Campfire Cuisine
ReBath of the Quad Cities
Bathroom renovations enhance quality of life and increase home values
Use of hearing aids decreases dementia
Untreated hearing loss increases dementia risk
Campfire Cuisine
Campfire Cuisine