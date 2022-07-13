Nationwide ‘988′ hotline to launch July 16, Iowa calls centers prepare

(KWQC) - By July 16, all phone carriers will be able to connect people nationwide with mental health support by using the number 988. When you dial 988, you will be connected with a trained counselor to help you in a mental health emergency.

In 2005, the first suicide prevention hotline was launched. That number is eleven digits. The new 988 code is meant to provide a more accessible way to reach help.

“By doing that, by shifting it to a three-digit number, we raise awareness for suicide prevention which is a public health crisis in the United States,” said Drew Martel, with Foundation 2 Crisis, an organization in Iowa that will answer 988 calls.

The lifeline is not only for those with thoughts of suicide.

“You don’t have to be experiencing suicide ideation to call the line. People call for all sorts of reasons from depression to anxiety to loneliness to speak with a counselor,” said Martel.

In July 2020, the FCC adopted rules designating this new phone number for individuals in crisis to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors.

In 2020, Congress designated the three-digit 988 dialing code to be operated through the existing Suicide Prevention Lifeline to provide rapid, easy access to mental health support and suicide prevention and intervention services. The transition involves hundreds of public and private partners nationwide – including Foundation 2 Crisis Services – to answer phone lines and crisis chats and texts rapidly and efficiently.

Kevin Atwood is a Quad City local who has traveled from the QC to Washington D.C. twice to push Congress to pass the bill.

“It’s one of those bills that’s really a no-brainer,” said Atwood, “It’s bipartisan, it’s straightforward, it helps every aspect of community life.”

It’s also personal for Kevin. He lost his son to suicide in 2017.

“He’s the one who’s done all the work and did the sacrifice, we just pass on the message,” Atwood said.

Since his son’s death, his family has started Foster’s Voice, a local nonprofit raising awareness about suicide and prevention. Atwood says while he is happy and excited the new 988 number was established, there is much more work to be done surrounding mental health.

“We got to keep moving forward. We got to keep pushing. We got to keep going. It’s always on to the next battle because what’s at stake is pretty devastating,” Atwood said.

Vibrant Emotional Health, the organization that funds the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and 988, estimates Iowa agencies will handle 71,800 contacts, including follow-up services, between July 16, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

988 does not replace the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255). That lifeline will still be active after July 16. You can also text 988 for help. Both hotlines are available 24/7, free and confidential.

