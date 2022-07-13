Princeton, Iowa’s ‘Tiki Tavern’ cruising the Mississippi River

PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - If you are looking for a tropical getaway but can’t make it to the tropics, there is an option to take on the experience in the QCA.

A Quad Cities area husband and wife have created a floating “Tiki Tavern” on the Mighty Mississippi, and it is docked in Princeton, Iowa.

The Tiki Tavern is an aluminum tiki hut complete with a bar on a motorized boat dock, all assembled in the QCA.

Tiki Tavern is available to rent for cruises on the Mississippi River on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday during summer for two, three or four hour cruises.

This is the second summer the Tiki Tavern has been cruising the Mississippi River, taking off from “Go Fish” in Princeton.

“The whole bar and roof structure is made out of aluminum with synthetic leaves. And the wood is actually a Brazilian walnut. So we built these things to the highest quality that we can,” said Zac Hamilton.

Owners Chelsea and Zac Hamilton rent the Tiki Tavern to groups of six to 12 people for cruises out of Princeton.

“Not enough businesses (are) taking advantage of the fact that we’re on water. So, yeah, I would say everyone loves it and everyone’s really excited about it,” said Chelsea Hamilton.

The idea for a floating tavern was stumbled upon by accident.

Zac Hamilton builds plastic boat docks for the Princeton business “Big Docks.”

About four years ago, he put a tiki hut on one for fun in their own back yard and added a motor to take on the ‘Mighty Miss.’

From there, it was full speed ahead.

“We never planned on putting engines on them. We just had one at our house, just for, to have a tavern out on the water. And, just end up putting a motor on one and driving around the river, and people started calling wanting to buy them,” said Zac Hamilton.

The Tiki Tavern includes the bar, coolers, ice and a speaker system for music. Beverages are not provided, but you can bring your own.

A certified captain trained in CPR and first aid is provided, along with a cruise host.

Specialized koozies are available for $5 to purchase.

“We cruise right up to Princeton Beach. And then we take down the Cordova side and just do some house scenes and stuff like that. Then we stop back at the Go Fish or the local dock for a bathroom back. That’s around one hour. Then we continue on down south for another hour,” said Zac Hamilton.

Tiki Tavern isn’t only in the Quad Cities. There are now more than 40 boats across the nation, all built in the QCA.

“They’re all down the east coast. The east coast and Florida are two main hubs, I guess, where they’re at. But our furthest ones are in the Virgin Islands,” said Hamilton.

Traveling at 5mph, it is a smooth ride whether you are on the Caribbean Sea or the Mighty Mississippi.

“You can hear yourself. You can hear others talking. You can play games around the bar. It’s not like your normal boat where it’s like you can’t talk because it’s so loud and you’re just waiting to get to your next destination. It’s a very leisurely ride,” said the Hamiltons.

Tickets are $50 per person and life jackets are provided.

Children are welcome on the cruise as long as they are accompanied by an adults.

The Hamiltons have plans to add another tiki tavern in LeClaire next summer, and hope to eventually have a full bar available.

For more information or to book Tiki Tavern, here’s the link to book online. The phone number is 262-422-5556. Tiki Tavern has several rules that must be followed (see more at the link).

Tiki Tavern / 333 S River Drive / Princeton, IA / chelshamilton18@gmail.com / 262-422-5556

