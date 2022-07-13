Shots fired and stolen car numbers down from last year, reports show

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - New numbers obtained by TV6 show shots fired calls are down in the Iowa Quad Cities while car thefts are down on both sides of the river for the first half of 2022.

In December last year, TV6 reported that there was an increase in both vehicle thefts and shots fired incidents in all Quad Cities except for Davenport, which saw a slight decrease in both crimes.

This year, there is still only a slight difference in numbers for each city in terms of shots fired incidents.

Last year by this time, Bettendorf had four shots fired incidents with 1 injury. This year, they have zero.

Meanwhile, Davenport had 111 incidents with 27 injuries coming out of them in 2021. In 2022, they are down to 97, with 21 injuries from those shootings.

Rock Island has experienced an increase in shots fired incidents from 38 in July 2021 to 50 this year. In 2022, there have been 14 injuries from those shootings compared to last year, at 12 injuries.

Numbers in stolen car statistics are down across the board.

By July 9 of 2021, Davenport had 220 car theft incidents. In 2022, those car thefts dropped to 189.

Bettendorf had 37 car thefts in July 2021, and as of July 13, 2022, there were 21 incidents in the city.

Rock Island had the smallest difference in numbers, down from 73 incidents in 2021 to 69 in 2022.

TV6 has reached out to the Moline Police Department and was unable to get their numbers by the time of this report. We will update this story with those numbers once we receive them.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.