University of Iowa professor breakdowns the newly released images from the James Webb Telescope

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 199 days after launching, we finally have pictures from the James Webb Telescope that has been hurdling through space for the better part of 2022.

University of Iowa professor, Keri Hoadley sat down with TV6 on Tuesday to discuss the images and help break them down into simpler terms. One thing the expert in far ultraviolet astrophysics emphasized was how the light in the images we are seeing is actually 13.6 billion years old.

“So everything that we’re seeing, even now just talking to you [on Zoom], the light leaving my screen and coming to my eyes. That was in the past,” Hoadley said. “So in the same way, it’s just that now we’re talking about such a vast scale that like our minds just cannot comprehend.”

“They’re so large, that we have to think about how far away these galaxies are in terms of how long it took the light to leave that place and get here, or for the James Webb to actually see it. So when we’re talking about that light, you know, it’s from galaxies over 13 billion years ago, it’s that that light was emitted at that galaxies 13 billion years ago, and it’s just getting to us right now.”

The images released today can be rather difficult to understand without proper guidance. Hoadley walked TV6 through all five graphics. See the breakdown for each image below:

Carina Nebula

Carina Nebula from the James Webb Telescope (NASA)

The Carina Nebula is a star forming region in our own galaxy. This image shows how complex the interplay between the stuff that forms into stars. The image can be broken up into three categories to understand it better. The dark blue on top, the blueish orange beams in the middle, and the dense red and orange on the bottom.

“The blue and the black at the top of the image is a region where it’s pretty bare,” Hoadley said. “So that ultraviolet light is interacting with the surface of this, this orangey cloud. And as it does, so it’s exciting all the gas there. And it’s, it’s steaming up out of that out, it’s evaporating it away.”

“So we’re seeing like that process, in, in incredible detail in this image. And then as we go down below, into the orangey, red area, that’s a really dense, dusty and gaseous cloud in space that is forming stars.”

Hoadley went on to say that the Hubble Space Telescope gave a really good look at this before, but the types of telescopes that the Hubble and James Webb are different so they provided different perspectives of similar images.

Stephan’s Quintet

Stephan's Quintet from James Webb (NASA)

Stephan’s Quintet was observed a couple hundred years ago for the first time. It’s a small cluster of nearby galaxies that are about 250 million light years away from Earth. The details on this image are unlike any we have seen from the Hubble.

The red dots that can be seen in between the galaxies are stars that were being formed billions of years ago. They are most likely fully formed by now.

“And we’re able to see the really fine details, the really like intricate structures inside of the galaxies themselves, to be able to actually map out and to tell like, okay, the interaction is happening like this,” Hoadley said.

Southern Ring Nebula

Southern Ring Nebula side by side from the James Webb telescope (Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach | NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and The E)

“But basically, one day the sun is going to accelerate, exhaust all of the fuel that it’s burning,” Hoadley said. “And evolve, eventually, to a point where it, it basically dies off. And when it dies off, it expels a whole bunch of its its outer atmosphere. And when it does this, it eventually will contract down into what we call a white dwarf, and it will eventually won’t burn anymore. It’ll just be really hot and cool over time. And we’re seeing an example of this here. So this is called a planetary nebula. And so the star that has basically evolved to the point where it’s now dead, or dying, and it’s shedding a whole bunch of material back out into space over time.”

“So the image on the left is, to me, really clearly showing these different layers to it, where it has sort of shed a whole bunch of its itself out into space. And all of these have, you know, happened subsequently over time.”

Hoadley compared the shells to an onion skin. If you cut it in half, you’re going to find more layers.

Also a point to note, in the left image, it looks like there is only one star in the dead center, but if you look at the right photo, you can clearly see two distinct stars. Hoadley says this is the first time we have an image that shows that the star at the center is part of a binary star system.

SMACS 0723

SMACS 0723 from the James Webb Telescope (Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach | NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO )

SMACS 0723 is a galaxy cluster, which is a whole bunch of galaxies that are really close to one another in space. The light being emitted from these stars and galaxies are likely close to 4.5 billion years old which is about the age of our sun.

“That cluster of galaxies is also extremely massive, and because of gravity, and the effects gravity has on space, it’s distorting the space around it. So you’re seeing all these weird archy feature, sort of surrounding that central galaxy cluster. That is what we call gravitational lensing. And basically, what gravity is doing is curving space around it, and effectively creating a lens,” Hoadley said.

Hoadley went on to say, “so if you think of like glasses, and a lens and my glasses, my glasses lens help to bend light and focus it better for me and my eyes, see, and can also help magnify, like, if I need it. This is exactly what’s happening with the galaxies that are behind this very massive galaxy cluster, so that those galaxies are actually a little bit behind those galaxies further away, than this galaxy cluster is in time. And that spacetime dispersion from gravity is bending and curving that light around distorting it and magnifying it so that we can see the light from these galaxies that are that are like, you know, way far further back in time.”

The images seen above were all taken the James Webb Telescope and more information on these images can be found at nasa.gov/webbfirstimages

