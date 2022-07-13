Untreated hearing loss increases dementia risk

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Taylor Parker, Concept by Iowa Hearing, addresses the latest research on why untreated hearing loss is strongly associated with an increased risk of the development of cognitive decline and dementia.

Mild untreated hearing loss doubles the risk of dementia, moderate hearing impairment is threefold the risk, and severe hearing loss without correction can correlate into a five-times greater chance of cognitive problems.

But the good news is---when hearing deficits are treated with hearing aids, cognitive function can be boosted by 50% within one year. And the opposite can be true: no wearing hearing aids can expedite dementia.

Parker talks about the importance of getting a FREE screening and seeking treatment to combat both hearing loss which can have a huge effect on a person’s overall health and wellness.

