Advertisement

Weed-killing chemical found in majority of urine samples in US, study finds

A recent study found a popular weed-killing chemical is found in the majority of the nation's...
A recent study found a popular weed-killing chemical is found in the majority of the nation's urine samples.(Mike Mozart via MGN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows a popular weed-killing chemical is in more than 80% of the nation’s urine samples.

The controversial herbicide glyphosate has been linked to cancer and is the active ingredient in the widely used Roundup for weed control products.

The company is at the center of thousands of lawsuits claiming it causes cancer.

Farmers spray the pesticide, which has been found in a variety of food, including baby formula.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David J. Gordon, 41, of East Moline, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding,...
Man charged with leading deputy on motorcycle chase in McDonough County
A man fatally shot early Sunday in Rock Island has been identified by the coroner as Amani...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island
"Brain-eating amoeba" that closed Iowa beach is as rare as it is fatal.
Iowa beach closed after man infected with ‘brain-eating’ amoeba
The Rock Island Police Department has obtained a warrant for Daquan D. Dickerson, 27, for one...
Police: Man fired shots in parking lot of Rock Island apartment complex
Deputies arrived and searched a large, wooded area, where they found a man’s body along a creek...
Body found in creek after wedding party reports weird smell, sheriff says

Latest News

FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Jan. 6 probe: Trump fought top officials’ strong objections
FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition
The Rolette County Sheriff's Office reports hundreds of animals have been removed from an owner...
Anonymous tip leads to 700 animals seized in cattle neglect investigation, authorities say
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval...
Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in ‘smart’ border technology