Western League Rolle Bolle turns 100

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rolle bolle has become a summer sport of choice for many quad city residents over the past century.

“It’s a little bit like horseshoes if you have ever played that, and a little like bocce ball,” said Payton Hostens, a rolle bolle player. “A mixture of those kinds of sports.”

Quad Cities residents are in the midst of a week-long celebration for the Western League Rolle Bolle’s 100th year anniversary.

“When the immigrants from the Flanders area in Belgium came over, they [started the game] in the 13th century. We’ve been playing really ever since. Around 1922 is when the western league formed in the Quad Cities, so that was a way to bring all the clubs that were playing together,” Hostens said.

There are 20 total clubs, men’s and women’s, in the Western League Rolle Bolle.

“In terms of the type of league we play, as far as we know, most of the other places that play, play more of a pick-up game once a week, or what not, but we do a scoring system every week that the top three players of each week then play in the championship,” Hostens said.

In less than a week, the 2022 World Tournament will be held in the Quad Cities Area.

“It’s a big tournament for us. We’re hoping to get a little over 100 people, and we are really excited about it,” Hostens said. “ [Players are coming from] Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, and some Canada, and possibly a few other states.”

For Jessica Vipond, a Quad Cities Area resident, rolle bolle courts hold extra significance.

“My parents met on the rolle bolle courts, and I’ve played rolle bolle my entire life,” Vipond said. “That’s just proof that you can grow up and stay involved in this. It’s not something that is at a certain age point. I’m getting ready to have two children of my own, and I’m really excited to bring them around. Rolle bolle is a great camaraderie of old and young, so that’s the best part about it. It doesn’t matter what age you are, we’re happy to have everybody here.”

The 2022 World Tournament takes place on July 17 in Annawan, Illinois, at 11 a.m.

