Advertisement

Woman, child killed when boat capsizes in NYC’s Hudson River

Of the twelve people who went into the water, two were killed and three others were critically...
Of the twelve people who went into the water, two were killed and three others were critically injured, including the captain. Nearby ferries rushed to the scene to help police and fire department rescuers get people out of the water.(Source: WCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City officials say a woman and a 7-year-old child were killed when the chartered boat capsized in the Hudson River.

Nearby ferries rushed to the scene to help police and fire department rescuers get people out of the water.

Twelve people went into the water, and three others were critically injured, including the captain.

Victims became trapped beneath the boat when it flipped Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the boat was chartered by a group of family and friends, and its owner was following behind on a personal watercraft.

Investigators plan to look at the water conditions and the boat’s capacity to determine what went wrong.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
"Brain-eating amoeba" that closed Iowa beach is as rare as it is fatal.
Iowa beach closed after man infected with ‘brain-eating’ amoeba
David J. Gordon, 41, of East Moline, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding,...
Man charged with leading deputy on motorcycle chase in McDonough County
Nobody was in the building at the time of the crash.
1 hospitalized after van crashes into Moline building
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

$1.5 Million to help build trailhead facility in Ely
The City of Rock Island lets the community decide how to spend $26.5 million ARPA funds
A drug company is seeking U.S. approval for the first birth control pill that women could buy...
Health Minute: FDA weighs 1st over-the-counter birth control pill
A series of agreements the two countries hammered out called for several other concrete moves,...
Biden, Mexican president discuss migration, human trafficking, gas prices
Two more courts just pushed back on state abortion restrictions, and other cases are in the...
Abortion: More state rulings and federal action post-Roe