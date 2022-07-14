Advertisement

Man arrested, charged with sexual abuse in Bettendorf

The arrest stems from a 2020 incident with a 13-year-old child, police say
This stems from a 2020 incident.
This stems from a 2020 incident.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was arrested Wednesday after police say he sexually abused a 13-year-old in 2020.

Enrique Acosta, 26, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident happened between Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, 2020. Acosta was 24 at the time and the child was 13, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, there were messages exchanged between Acosta and the child that police say were sexual in nature.

