CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island police firearm charge

Daquan Dickerson, 27, is wanted by Rock Island police on a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Daquan Dickerson, 27, is wanted by Rock Island police on a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-4, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

