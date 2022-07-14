CRIME STOPPERS: Woman fraudulently withdraws money from bank account

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police ask for help identifying a woman who police say fraudulently withdrew money from an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union account.

According to police, a woman used an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union member’s banking information to withdraw thousands of dollars from her account on June 29.

The woman’s purse was stolen the June 28 in Davenport, police said.

If you recognize her, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.