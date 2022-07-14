Davenport School District considers closing some elementaries, opening new Jr. high

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport School District is considering closing some elementary schools and building a new junior high. The school district’s facility master planning committee came up with recommendations as part of a master facility plan which was presented to the school board on Monday, July 11.

All of the options would keep the high schools the same. One consideration would result in twelve elementary schools and six junior high schools. The other option would result in fifteen elementary schools and five junior high schools. All of those options can be found on the school district’s website.

The facility master planning committee will create a survey to gather input from the community on the options. Once the survey results are compiled, the committee will present them to the board of trustees in early December.

