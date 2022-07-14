Advertisement

East Moline Police Searching For Suspect In Overnight Shooting

Warrant issued for Stacy Smith of Moline
Stacy Smith of Moline is wanted for a shooting in East Moline
Stacy Smith of Moline is wanted for a shooting in East Moline(East Moline Police)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) -Police in East Moline are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting at a bar. Police were called to Jim’s Domino Lounge on 13th street Wednesday morning just before 2 for a report of gunfire.. When officers arrived they were told a victim had been taken to Genesis Hospital in Silvis in a private vehicle and a suspect had fled the area. Detectives went to the hospital to interview the victim, who is expected to recover. Police say the suspect in the shooting is Stacy Smith, 37, of Moline. Smith is being charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, a Class X felony. An arrest warrant has been issued for Smith but he is not yet in custody. .The incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. Anyone who has any information is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.

