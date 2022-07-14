Advertisement

Evansdale changed forever after pair of cousins go missing ten years ago

A water tower located in Evansdale, Iowa, in June 2022. (COREY THOMPSON/KCRG)
A water tower located in Evansdale, Iowa, in June 2022. (COREY THOMPSON/KCRG)((COREY THOMPSON/KCRG))
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The small town of Evansdale has never been the same after a pair of cousins went missing ten years ago.

10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins were last seen riding their bikes near Meyers Lake in Evansdale on July 13th, 2012. Their bodies were found five months later by hunters in Bremer County.

“I think the craziest thing is that we don’t know what happened,” said Angie Everts.

Everts has lived her entire life in Evansdale and raised her family here. She knew the parents of the two girls and still remembers helping with the search.

“We looked everywhere, on the trails, at the lake, there was a rumor that their bikes were down by the lake,” said Everts. “A bunch of community members band together and search the town.”

“You don’t see kids walking to school anymore,” kids always walked to school,” she said. “My oldest daughter walked to school. However, my youngest daughter was close in age, and I just could let her walk.”

Fewer kids walking to school wasn’t the only change she said she noticed following the two girls’ disappearance.

“Kids aren’t in the parks anymore around here,” she said. “They used to be in the streets all the time running around, biking by the lake, or by the park. They even remodeled a bunch of the parks, and not many kids are hanging out there anymore.”

All these years later and the people of Evansdale want what everyone wants, answers to what happened to the cousins and why.

“We don’t know if it was random, we don’t know if it was targeted, we just don’t know,” she said.

FULL COVERAGE: Lyric & Elizabeth: Ten Years Later

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Moore, 7, died after suffering a gunshot wound while in the backseat of a vehicle.
Boy, 7, dies from gunshot wound to head after leaving grandmother’s home
Misty Cook, mother of Lyric Cook, during an interview with KCRG-TV9 at her home in West Union,...
Lyric Cook-Morrissey’s mom: ‘I do want to move on with my life’
This is the second summer Tiki Tavern has been cruising the Mississippi River.
Princeton, Iowa’s ‘Tiki Tavern’ cruising the Mississippi River
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Bettendorf Community School District
Hundreds of parents sign petition regarding Bettendorf Schools superintendent

Latest News

Early morning police presence in Davenport Thursday
Becoming sunny this afternon
Becoming sunny this afternon
Drew Collins, the father of Elizabeth Collins, during an interview with Nicole Agee at Angels...
Drew Collins’ message to daughter’s killer: ‘We’re coming for you’
Bettendorf Community School District
Hundreds of parents sign petition regarding Bettendorf Schools superintendent
If you’re in Moline and looking for internet at home, there’s really only Mediacom as an...
Moline gets public guidance on new broadband provider