FIRST ALERT DAY: Friday 3 -8 p.m. for strong storms

Lightning, winds a threat
By Alexis Hermansen and Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY Friday 3 - 8 p.m. for strong storms***

Strong storms are possible along a cold front Friday.
Strong storms are possible along a cold front Friday.(KWQC)

A First Alert Day will be in effect Friday for strong to severe storms. The morning will have scattered showers and storms with heavy rain at times. The focus will be on afternoon/evening storms. There is a marginal risk for the entire viewing area because of the chance between 3 to 8 p.m. for strong to severe storms.

The marginal risk is across the viewing area Friday.
The marginal risk is across the viewing area Friday.(KWQC)

The threats on the afternoon storms that come from the north would be damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. The strength of the later storms would be determined by how much rain comes earlier in the day. If there is more rain in the morning, that would limit the severe potential in the afternoon. We will continue tracking this potential starting with the morning rain tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

