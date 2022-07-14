Hundreds of parents sign petition regarding Bettendorf Schools superintendent

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds of parents in the Bettendorf Community School District are calling for the removal of the superintendent.

According to the organizers, 1,200 parents in and around Bettendorf signed a petition submitted to the school board on June 23. It asked for a vote of no confidence to be held regarding Dr. Michelle Morse, the superintendent.

Student misconduct and the lack of transparency were among the issues some community members said require new leadership.

”We want to see a change, and the only way to really make an impact is to go all the way to the top,” Melissa Zumdome said. “When you’re dealing with a school district, you look at who is in charge of overseeing the school, and that’s the superintendent.”

One Bettendorf grandparent, Cyndi Dierks, felt after multiple faculty resignations the administration needs change.

“We want what is right for our children, we want our community to shine again ... It’s falling,” Dierks said. “We want a superintendent that takes everything incredibly serious and addresses the violence in the schools.”

The next step and on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting would be for the board to determine the petition’s validity. According to Iowa law, the petition must receive signatures from at least 500 eligible voters in the district.

Zumdome said she wants more transparency in the classroom as she doesn’t agree with the curriculum.

“We just want to know what our kids are learning,” Zumdome said. “There just seemed to be a wall that would go up, it’d be very challenging to get the truth. When your kids come home and tell you one thing, you’re like, ‘well, I was not aware of that.’”

Another sticking point for parents, the district needs a plan to address misconduct after a school year plagued by fighting between students.

“These kids cannot run around the hallway, creating chaos,” Dierks said. “I understand that there are disadvantaged kids out there, but are we going to sacrifice the masses for just a few bad seeds?”

At 10:02 p.m. on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the school district provided TV6 News with a joint statement from the superintendent and the president of the school board, Rebecca Eastman.

“In spite of the perception of some, Bettendorf continues to be a highly desirable district. The majority of our vacancies are filled, and have been filled by highly qualified, experienced and passionate educators, while other districts continue to look to fill many open positions.”

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday night, the teacher’s union, the Bettendorf Education Association, did not return TV6′s request for comment.

Per Iowa Code 279.8b, after a school district determines a petition is valid, it must include the issue on the agenda of its next regular meeting or at a meeting within 30 days of receiving it.

