In-person visits return for WIC patients in Rock Island County

WIC: Women, Infants, and Children.
WIC: Women, Infants, and Children.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - After two years, the Rock Island County WIC allows patients to return for in-person visits starting July 18.

All patients must bring proof of identification, residency, official mail, income, and proof of pregnancy from a medical provider. The clinic does provide pregnancy tests.

The county’s main WIC clinic is at the health department, 2112 25 Ave., Rock Island.

Appointments are not required at the Rock Island clinic but can be made by calling 309-794-7070.

Walk-in hours are 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

WIC provides families with food, education, breastfeeding support, and assistance to eligible pregnant women, mothers, infants, and children.

Until Sept. 30, eligible WIC families receive additional funds for fresh, frozen, and canned fruits and vegetables.

