Increasing chances for storms next few days

Rain chances and humidity increase toward the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A few showers and storms are possible this morning along a line from Iowa City to Conesville to Oquawka to Monmouth, IL early this morning.  While isolated in nature, these will bring brief heavy downpours and lightning early today.  The rest of the area looks to stay dry and pleasant with partly to mostly sunny skies today and highs in the mid 80s.  Unsettled weather sets up tonight with a surge in moisture.  Showers and storms will develop with heavy rain possible, especially north of I-80, by sunrise Friday.  This will have an impact on temperatures leading to highs in the 70s in NW Illinois to the 80s elsewhere.  Another round of storms is possible early Saturday morning, but tomorrow’s storms may limit that threat.  Overall heat and humidity will build back into the QCA with next Tuesday looking to be hottest of the stretch.

TODAY: Few storms this morning.  High: 86º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms develop.  Low: 61º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Morning storms. High: 84º

