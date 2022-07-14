Advertisement

John Deere and Make-A-Wish grant cancer survivor’s wish

Westyn Wilson was diagnosed in 2019 with Wilms tumor, a form of kidney cancer.
By Evan Denton
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Westyn Wilson, 12, from Arizona, has already overcome many obstacles in his life. Thursday, John Deere and Make-A-Wish worked together to make his dream of visiting the John Deere facilities in the Quad Cities a reality.

“I don’t know who is more excited. Just him seeing the stuff or us seeing him respond to it,” said Dustin Wilson, Westyn’s father. “When we were coming in the lane and he saw acres of green combines, he was just over the moon. It’s giving me chills thinking about his reaction to it. There is nothing that this kid has wanted more than green tractors.”

“The world stopped. Completely stopped,” Wilson said. “We didn’t know what to think. We’ve experienced other things through family members that have passed and had other diseases, but to have it hit so close to home, and until we got more information, you immediately just fall apart.”

Westyn’s parents said that Westyn went through weekly chemotherapy treatments.

“Our world stopped for about a year,” said Shelbi Wilson, Westyn’s mother.

As a part of Westyn’s wish, he received a tour of the John Deere Harvester Works facility, pressed the button to start a new laser system, and received a special laser cut-out plaque.

“I know he has been waiting on this wish to be granted for over two years, and for it to come to life today is amazing. All the employees out there today were just so happy to have him here and to show him what they do,” said Pam Lohman, John Deere’s internal control analyst.

“The impact of the wish for Westyn, we hope, will be truly a life-changing, and lifelong impact for him, and something that can continue to let him know he can hope and dream, and look forward to things,” said Janet Bantz Glavin, Make-A-Wish Illinois’ senior community engagement manager. “It’s really captured his imagination and that is the engine behind a wish.”

“We are beyond grateful. I don’t know if we will ever be able to truly thank [John Deere and Make-A-Wish] the way we would like,” Shelbi Wilson said.

Westyn is in remission. He said that one day he wants to own a John Deere 730 tractor, just like his grandpa. Friday, Westyn gets to tour the John Deere headquarters, and the John Deere team has scheduled a trip to a River Bandits game, as well.

