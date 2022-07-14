Living Lands & Waters returns to the QC to celebrate 25 years of river clean up

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Living Lands & Waters returns to where its service began: the Quad Cities.

To celebrate their 25 years of service, Living Lands & Waters and XStream (LL&W) are hosting Recycle Like a Rockstar on July 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Recycle like a Rockstar is a sorting event when the barges are filled with trash to the maximum capacity.

Volunteers will hand sort through the removed collection to send as much trash to be recycled appropriately. The organization is looking for volunteers from ages eight and up to participate in the event.

Volunteers can check in by the river, 1201 E River Dr, Davenport, IA 52803.

