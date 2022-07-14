Man charged after fighting, hurting Henderson Co. deputy during arrest

GLADSTONE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Gladstone, Illinois man is behind bars after fighting and hurting a sheriff’s deputy during an arrest.

Ryan M. Smith, 30, is charged with resisting arrest, a Class 4 Felony; aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 Felony; and criminal trespass to land, a misdemeanor.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Gladstone on Wednesday for a trespassing and assault complaint. Deputies then responded to the suspect’s home.

According to the press release, Smith met deputies outside and when they attempted to place him under arrest, they say he resisted and began fighting with deputies.

Officials say during this, one deputy was hurt.

Smith was taken to the Henderson County Jail where staff says he also resisted and fought against them.

He is currently in the Henderson County Jail on no bond.

