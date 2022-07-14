Advertisement

Man charged after fighting, hurting Henderson Co. deputy during arrest

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Ryan M. Smith, 30, of Gladstone, Ill. is...
According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Ryan M. Smith, 30, of Gladstone, Ill. is facing an Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer charge after resisting arrest on other charges.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Gladstone, Illinois man is behind bars after fighting and hurting a sheriff’s deputy during an arrest.

Ryan M. Smith, 30, is charged with resisting arrest, a Class 4 Felony; aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 Felony; and criminal trespass to land, a misdemeanor.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Gladstone on Wednesday for a trespassing and assault complaint. Deputies then responded to the suspect’s home.

According to the press release, Smith met deputies outside and when they attempted to place him under arrest, they say he resisted and began fighting with deputies.

Officials say during this, one deputy was hurt.

Smith was taken to the Henderson County Jail where staff says he also resisted and fought against them.

He is currently in the Henderson County Jail on no bond.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Moore, 7, died after suffering a gunshot wound while in the backseat of a vehicle.
Boy, 7, dies from gunshot wound to head after leaving grandmother’s home
Bettendorf Community School District
Hundreds of parents sign petition regarding Bettendorf Schools superintendent
Misty Cook, mother of Lyric Cook, during an interview with KCRG-TV9 at her home in West Union,...
Lyric Cook-Morrissey’s mom: ‘I do want to move on with my life’
This is the second summer Tiki Tavern has been cruising the Mississippi River.
Princeton, Iowa’s ‘Tiki Tavern’ cruising the Mississippi River
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit

Latest News

This stems from a 2020 incident.
Man arrested, charged with sexual abuse in Bettendorf
Ariana Sird is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and first...
Police: Woman shot at man in Davenport
Starting on Monday, July 18, road work is slated to begin on River Drive from 34th Street to...
Road closure on River Drive in Moline to start Monday
Morrison residents gather for MLK-Day blood drive
Moline public library hosts ImpactLife Blood Drive
Splash Landing in Bettendorf will remain closed to the public for the rest of the season due to...
Splash Landing closed to the public for the season due to ongoing paint issues