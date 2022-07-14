Mississippi River Distilling Co. expands into Davenport with Downtown Lounge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A popular LeClaire distillery is doing so well that they decided it was time to “make it a double” and pour their famous cocktails in downtown Davenport, too.

Guest Ryan Burchett is the proud co-owner of Mississippi River Distilling Co. and the expanded Downtown Lounge, 318 East 2nd Street. The location officially opened in mid-June.

The still at the new location will be used to create small batches of new drinks. The company only uses grains that are grown within 25 miles of the distillery.

The Davenport Downtown Lounge is open 4-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday and 12-8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit https://www.mrdistilling.com/ or call 563-484-0820.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.