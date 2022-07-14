Advertisement

Moline Fire Chief retires, Deputy Chief promoted

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Chief Jeffrey Snyder will retire after 34 years on Aug. 29.

Fire Chief Jeffrey Snyder started his career with the Moline Fire Department on Aug. 29, 1988, and was appointed fire chief in 2017.

“I have been blessed with experiences that I could never have imagined as I began my career, friendships which enriched me, and a sense of accomplishment that I leave the department in the capable hands of the men and women of the Moline Fire Department. Their dedication to the mission of saving lives and protecting property is unyielding,” Synder said.

Upon learning of the Chief’s retirement, the City of Moline recruited Deputy Chief Steven Regenwether as the successor.

Deputy Chief Regenwether has 24 years of experience with the Moline Fire Department and served as a firefighter, paramedic, engineer, and lieutenant, before becoming Deputy Chief on Mar. 18, 2018.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the Moline Fire Department and to be the successor of such a well-respected Fire Chief as Chief Snyder. I understand there are many challenges moving forward, but I am excited about the future of the department, and I am looking forward to the task.” Regenwether said.

