Moline gets public guidance on new broadband provider

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - If you’re in Moline and looking for internet at home, there’s really only Mediacom as an option. After a public input meeting at the Moline Public Library, the city is one step closer to changing that.

“They are very, super unreliable right now, they have so many issues with customer service.” said one Moline resident at the Wednesday night meeting.

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati says the council has undergone a broadband needs analysis for the city, as well as fielding a round of offers from five internet service providers. The city is still weighing several factors in the decision.

“There’s the issue of cost versus no-cost, aerial-partial versus partial-buried or fully-buried,” said Bob Vitas, city administrator for Moline. “And timelines, a year versus two years in order to conduct the project.”

The front-running proposals are from Metronet and Geneseo Communications. The Metronet project offers no cost to the city, but 80% of installation will be aerial. Geneseo Communications’ project would be 95% buried, but cost at least $10 million.

Multiple residents spoke up at the meeting in favor of buried fiber.

“I’m hearing that this group, this group in particular, is interested in underground internet installation,” said Mayor Rayapati. “They’re aware of the cost, and they are interested in prioritizing a long term gain over short term gain.”

So far, the city has set aside $1 million in ARPA funds for the project. Further funding could come from a variety of sources, Vitas says that nothing is set in stone yet.

“Broadband Internet is a is a required infrastructure components for the 21st century,” said Mayor Rayapati. “So we really need to make sure that we’ve got enough competition to help control cost, but also to guarantee good service and really bring good economic development as well as a residential experience.”

There was one other contender in the field of proposals, Windstream had a proposal of 95% buried wire at zero cost to the city. Vitas says the company has withdrawn their offer, but the city is still in contact and will not count them out for good until Friday.

You can find more information about the proposals put forward in the city of Moline’s archives here.

