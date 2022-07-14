Moline public library hosts ImpactLife Blood Drive

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Donate and help save a life at the ImpactLife Blood Drive at the Moline Public Library on August 17, from 2-6 p.m.

Anyone over the age 17 and up (16 years old with a parental permission form), who weighs at least 110 lbs., and is in general good health meets the basic requirements for blood donation.

To sign up, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or click here.

Blood donations are essential and often used to help patients with cancer, victims of trauma, and patients undergoing major surgeries. Less than 10% of the population donates blood, however, more than 4.5 million patients require a blood transfusion each year. Donors are essential!

