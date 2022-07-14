Muscatine playground reopens to public

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Musser Park is open for public use after new train extension.

Musser Park in Muscatine, Iowa, was closed on June 9 due to a new train extension from the levee to Orange Street.

The park is now reopened with plans for additional new shelter near the ball diamond. The shelters construction should be completed by July 22.

The playground is also expecting an upgrade of new playground equipment scheduled to arrive in the spring.

Officials advise that all participants should use the playground at their own risk, and children should be supervised at all times.

If construction equipment is around, please avoid that area if possible.

