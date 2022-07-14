Police: Woman shot at man in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Thursday after police say she hit and shot at a man.

Ariana Sird, 20, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and first offense domestic abuse assault display or use of a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded to the 1500 block of Marquette Street about 3:40 a.m. Thursday for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Sird and the man were in a relationship for three years, they lived in the same home and had a 9-month-old child together, according to police.

Sird had argued with the man, then started to grab the man’s neck and squeezed his neck, causing a difficult time breathing. The man had red marks and scratch marks on his neck.

The man attempted to leave the home when Sird brought out a gun. She hit him in the face with the gun multiple times, causing red marks along the bridge of his nose.

Sird shot the gun at the man, according to the affidavit. The man requested a protection order.

Sird is being held on a $7,000 cash bond, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 22, at the Scott County Court House.

