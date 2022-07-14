Advertisement

Road closure on River Drive in Moline to start Monday

Starting on Monday, July 18, road work is slated to begin on River Drive from 34th Street to 41st Street in Moline.(MGN Online)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Starting on Monday, road work is slated to begin on River Drive from 34th Street to 41st Street in Moline.

During that time, River Drive will be closed to traffic. All businesses in that area will remain open and accessible through the alley south of River Drive.

There will be a detour route to 4th Avenue (IL-92) during the duration of the construction.

Moline officials said delays are expected while the work is being completed and encourage the public to plan ahead and use an alternate route.

The project is expected to be complete by mid-September.

