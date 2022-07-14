Road closure on River Drive in Moline to start Monday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Starting on Monday, road work is slated to begin on River Drive from 34th Street to 41st Street in Moline.

During that time, River Drive will be closed to traffic. All businesses in that area will remain open and accessible through the alley south of River Drive.

There will be a detour route to 4th Avenue (IL-92) during the duration of the construction.

Moline officials said delays are expected while the work is being completed and encourage the public to plan ahead and use an alternate route.

The project is expected to be complete by mid-September.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.