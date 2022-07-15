Advertisement

Accused Dixon High School shooter pleads guilty Thursday

Matthew A. Milby Jr.
Matthew A. Milby Jr.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:48 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The man accused of opening fire at Dixon High School in 2018 has pleaded guilty.

Lee County Court records show Matthew A. Milby Jr., 23, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated discharge of a firearm towards a peace officer, a Class X felony, and aggravated discharge of a firearm in a school building, a Class X felony.

He will be sentenced Oct. 4.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will dismiss several other charges, including attempted murder.

On May 16, 2018, officers responded to the high school for reports of an active shooter. Then-Resource Officer Mark Dallas was assigned to the school when he confronted Milby, who police say fired shots near the west gym.

Milby then left the school and ran; Dallas chased after him. The two exchanged gunfire and Milby was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Dallas was not injured.

Milby was found unfit to stand trial several times. In May 2021, Judge John Redington found him not not guilty of two counts of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm against a peace officer, and aggravated discharge of a. Firearm at a school.

The judge also acquitted him of two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Redington ordered Milby to be in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for up to two years to attain fitness. If Milby did not attain fitness within that time frame, prosecutors had the option to have him civilly committed for up to 80 years, the maximum sentence on the highest charge.

Court records show Redington found Milby fit to stand trial in October.

