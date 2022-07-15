Bettendorf school board unanimously invalidates parent petition

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Community School District unanimously voted to invalidate a parent petition at Thursday night’s board meeting.

The petition with over 1,200 signatures from parents in Bettendorf and beyond, called for the school board to hold a vote of no confidence in the superintendent, Dr. Michelle Morse.

Per Iowa Code 279.8b, to be considered valid a petition must have signatures from 10% of eligible voters in the district based on the most recent school board election or 500 eligible voters, whichever is the lesser value.

However, according to the district’s attorney, Wendy Meyer, regardless of fake names and addresses outside of the district, a minimum of 341 signatures would be nearly impossible to verify due to incomplete addresses and names.

Even if the signatures could be verified, Meyer said there are more issues invalidating the petition.

“There is a whole host of other code sections that will apply to a termination of an administrator in the district,” Meyer said. “Even if the petition came in front of the board, the board could not fulfill what the petitioner is requesting, because it has to follow those procedures under Iowa Code 279 which provide statutory provisions for termination and procedural safeguards.”

Just minutes before in the public comment section, a few parents expressed their frustration with the administration’s handling of violence between students. Analicia Gomes, a petition organizer, said the signatures from outside the district do not diminish their cause.

After multiple calls to the Scott County Auditor’s Office, we know without a doubt we still have satisfied the required percent of signatures to validate and file this petition,” Gomes said. “Please make an ethical decision and do the right thing to approve this petition so we can begin to heal.”

In response to the petition, TV6 News reached out to the district Wednesday night for a statement. At 10:02 p.m. after our story aired, a district spokesperson provided a joint statement from the superintendent and the school board president, Rebecca Eastman.

Before Meyer spoke, Eastman read off the statement for those in attendance.

“Public education across the country and around the world, is dealing with increased pressure, scrutiny and criticism. Bettendorf is no exception. We have and will continue to welcome input from students, staff, parents and community members regarding how we, as a district, can better serve our students, staff, and families. We are steadfast in our commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders to identify solutions and cultivate stronger relationships. Bettendorf like other districts in Iowa and across the country saw some increase in resignations and retirements. Compared to last school year, Bettendorf had 18 more staff resign. The majority of the staff leaving the district are moving on to other positions and advancements for family and personal reasons. Some are making a change due to the intense pressures of working in education. According to an American Federation of Teachers’ ,”Under Siege”, July 2022 survey of its members, “The unprecedented challenges of continuing instruction during a pandemic may have eased, but newly energized book-banning campaigns, political interference, and the latest school shootings are draining more teachers of enthusiasm for their jobs.” Further, with unanimous support from our Board of Directors, twenty six staff took advantage of an early retirement incentive as compared to only two retirements last school year. In spite of the perception of some, Bettendorf continues to be a highly desirable district. The majority of our vacancies are filled, and have been filled by highly qualified, experienced and passionate educators, while other districts continue to look to fill many open positions. As our new administrative team prepares for the upcoming school year, they are dedicated to remaining solution focused and finding opportunities to improve the Bettendorf Community School District for students, families and staff. Our goal, going into the 2022-2023 school year, is to center our work on our district core values of community, integrity, lifelong learning and empowerment.”

The Bettendorf Education Association has not yet returned TV6′s request for comment.

