Brick and Motor Boutique

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Two sisters came up with a very clever idea for a local business which came to fruition four years ago. It’s a fashion and gift boutique inside a camper that travels around to different pop-up locations.

Lauren Corwin and Haley Walker, owners of Brick and Motor Boutique, 1700 2nd Avenue, Suite #1, in Rock Island, enthusiastically discuss their business and how viewers might find them to support the business and product lines. They offer both the mobile business and a storefront location.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.brickandmotorboutique.com/, call 309-798-8014, or email brickandmotorboutique@gmail.com.

