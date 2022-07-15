Advertisement

Davenport Central student makes Broadway stage debut

Davenport Central student makes Broadway debut
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -She may be young, but her talent has already propelled her onto a New York City stage.

Davenport Central’s Emily Winn---who will be entering her sophomore year--very recently made her exciting Broadway stage debut. She shares her inspiring story about the accomplishment and and the hard work it took to get there.

Winn won the coveted the Triple Threat Competition during the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards. This victory meant she had the honor of representing the state of Iowa at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (also known as the Jimmy Awards) in New York City at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre on June 27, 2022.

Winn participated in workshops and rehearsals for nine days with Broadway music directors, actors, and choreographers prior to her performance. She sang in an opening medley with all nominees and then in another “character medley” where Winn where she wear a costume as Ariel from “The Little Mermaid”.

Below is a You Tube link to Emily’s winning performance in Des Moines at the Iowa High School Musical Theatre awards.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards were established in 2009 to elevate the importance of theatre arts education in schools and reward excellence in student performance. Since this award program started, it has been the catalyst for more than $4 million in educational scholarships given to talented young performers, according to its website.

The Jimmy Awards are named for the late Broadway theatrical giant, James M. Nederlander,

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sird is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and first...
Police: Woman shot at man in Davenport
Bettendorf Community School District
Hundreds of parents sign petition regarding Bettendorf Schools superintendent
TV6 Investigates: Specific cars in the Quad Cities are being targeted for theft
TV6 Investigates: Specific cars in the Quad Cities are being targeted for theft
Early morning police presence in Davenport Thursday
Early morning police presence in Davenport Thursday
Moline police ask for help identifying a woman who police say fraudulently withdrew money from...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman fraudulently withdraws money from bank account

Latest News

Rock Island Artist's Market for July 2022
July’s Rock Island Artist’s Market is Sunday
Eco Art Camp at QCBC
QCBC’s Eco Art Camp for kids runs July 25-29
The KLIMB Classic
KLIMB Classic underway in Maquoketa through Sunday
Rock Island Artist's Market for July 2022
Rock Island Artist's Market is July 17