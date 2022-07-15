Davenport Central student makes Broadway stage debut

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -She may be young, but her talent has already propelled her onto a New York City stage.

Davenport Central’s Emily Winn---who will be entering her sophomore year--very recently made her exciting Broadway stage debut. She shares her inspiring story about the accomplishment and and the hard work it took to get there.

Winn won the coveted the Triple Threat Competition during the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards. This victory meant she had the honor of representing the state of Iowa at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (also known as the Jimmy Awards) in New York City at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre on June 27, 2022.

Winn participated in workshops and rehearsals for nine days with Broadway music directors, actors, and choreographers prior to her performance. She sang in an opening medley with all nominees and then in another “character medley” where Winn where she wear a costume as Ariel from “The Little Mermaid”.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards were established in 2009 to elevate the importance of theatre arts education in schools and reward excellence in student performance. Since this award program started, it has been the catalyst for more than $4 million in educational scholarships given to talented young performers, according to its website.

The Jimmy Awards are named for the late Broadway theatrical giant, James M. Nederlander,

