Durham School Services is hiring bus drivers

There is a special hiring event July 19-20
Durham School Services
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Riding the bus to school is a milestone in a child’s life. Young kids eagerly await the time when they are “big enough” to take the bus.

Durham School Services works tirelessly to ensure peace of mind for those who have entrusted their children to their services. Safety is the cornerstone on which the company has build everything.

Kathi Corbett, Durham School Services, joins PSL as part of “Back to School” week to invite viewers to consider working for this great company to play a role in getting kids to and from school, to experience field trips, and more.

The company offers competitive wage and benefits packages, proper training and development, career progression opportunities, and can accommodate flexible availability with part-time or limited night or weekends agreements.

Durham School Services is hiring and they are hosting a job fair July 19-20. If you want to try out driving a bus, you can do it at Brady Street Stadium on those days. For more information, visit the CAREERS page: https://www.durhamschoolservices.com/career/ or call (563) 388-9601.

