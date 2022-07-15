Family claims poor work conditions led to Tyson worker’s death

JOSLIN, Ill. (KWQC) - A family is speaking out against Tyson Foods in Joslin, Illinois after they say their loved one was killed Saturday, July 9 at the plant due to poor conditions.

22-year-old Casen Garcia was killed right before ending his morning shift at Tyson Foods as a maintenance man for machines, says his mom, Allison Rose.

His preliminary cause of death is electrocution by hoist wiring on a winch but Rose says she believes there is more to it.

“There’s so many things that aren’t adding up and until the truth comes out I’m not going to stop,” said Rose, “and until the boys are working in safe conditions.”

She says multiple workers came to her after his death and told her about what they saw.

TV6 asked Tyson Foods to comment on Garcia’s death.

In a written statement, the company said:

“We’re cooperating with authorities as they investigate the passing of one of our team members from our Joslin, Illinois facility. We extend our thoughts and prayers to the team member’s family, friends, and co-workers. We have no other details to share at this time.”

In the meantime, Garcia’s family is saying they are not giving up until they feel they get justice.

“I was shocked when it happened, cause it seemed like life always protected him,” said Garcia’s girlfriend, Jessica Rocha-Alvarado.

Garcia leaves behind a 14-month-old son named Arsi with Jessica, who now has to raise him alone. “He’ll literally start screaming out ‘Dad! Dad!’ I tell him to look up at the sky.”

“He was just working there supporting, his family like all the guys are,” said Rose.

The family made several claims about the company and Garcia’s death. TV6 is investigating those claims and will keep you updated as we find out more.

