Galesburg man arrested on child porn charges after recording device found in home, police say

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man was charged after police say he set up a recording device in a home.

Leonard L. Mitchell, 59, is charged with child pornography, and unauthorized video recording and live video transmission.

The Galesburg police responded to a Galesburg home on July 2 for a report of a suspicious recording device found in the home, according to police in a media release. At the time of the incident, information found Mitchell as a person of interest.

After further investigation, police said an arrest warrant was issued for Mitchell for the charges.

According to police, Mitchell turned himself into police Thursday at the Galesburg Police Department.

Mitchell is being held in the Knox County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.